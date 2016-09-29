FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran starts exclusive talks with Advent for Morpho unit
September 29, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Safran starts exclusive talks with Advent for Morpho unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's Safran has entered into exclusive negotiations with the owner of smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies over the sale of its Morpho business, the aerospace and defence company said on Thursday.

The potential deal with Advent International would value the identity and security business at 2.425 billion euros, Safran said in a statement.

French SIM card maker Gemalto had also been among bidders interested in the assets being sold by Safran, while private equity fund Advent wanted to acquire the biometric business and merge it with Oberthur, which it bought in 2011. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft)

