UPDATE 1-Safran raises full-year profit goal

* H1 core operating income up 23 percent

* H1 revenue up 10 percent

* H1 civil aftermarket grew 16.8 percent

* Safran interested in Fiat Avio space business

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Aerospace group Safran raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday after posting stronger-than-expected first-half earnings buoyed by the economically sensitive spares market for civil jet engines.

The French company now expects 2013 adjusted recurring operating income to rise about 20 percent on sales which it sees rising by mid- to high-single digits in percentage terms. It had forecast a mid-teens percentage profit rise earlier this year.

Analysts look at the civil engine market, where engine makers make most money, for clues on whether the civil aerospace market is continuing to ride out the recession and for pointers to the underlying economy. Asia is driving most industry growth.

“The fundamentals of our business are ... in very good shape with the civil market up 16.8 pct and very satisfactory sales of new engines,” Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman told reporters in a briefing on the mid-year results.

“Traffic growth in Europe remains above the general economic growth rate. Globally the trend is for traffic growth of about 4 percent and we are seeing an improvement in the results of airlines, so the visible trends are in the right direction.”

Shares in Safran were 2.5 percent higher at 44.06 euros by 0732 GMT, among the strongest gainers on a 0.7 percent firmer French blue-chip CAC 40 index. The rise caps a 14 percent rally in the last five weeks.

Safran’s first-half core operating income rose 23 percent to 847 million euros ($1.12 billion). Revenue grew 10.2 percent to 7.066 billion.

Defence, where Safran had flat profits on lower revenue in the first half, remains a weak spot, Herteman said.

Safran partners General Electric in the world’s largest engine maker by volume, CFM International, which competes with U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney for sales of engines for Airbus short-haul jets.

After losing a race against its engine ally GE to buy the main aerospace parts business of Fiat Avio, Safran expressed interest in the Italian company’s unsold space activity.

Asked where Safran stood on acquisitions, Herteman told reporters: “There is nothing under way; we have always indicated the very strong proximity that could exist between ourselves and the space activities of Avio, which as you know are for sale.”

Safran declined to comment on whether it had made an offer.

“We never comment on a process, potential or ongoing,” Finance Director Ross McInnes said.

General Electric this week won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion purchase of Fiat Avio’s aerospace parts business after agreeing not to interfere with Avio’s development of a gear developed for Pratt & Whitney.

GE announced the purchase of the company’s main aviation business from majority Avio shareholder Cinven in December last year, after beating other suitors reported to include Safran.

The purchase did not include space activities.