PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday thanks to improved currency hedging and lucrative aftermarket maintenance contracts.

The company now expects 2013 adjusted recurring operating income to rise about 20 percent on a 7 percent rise in sales. It had forecast a mid-teens percentage rise earlier this year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)