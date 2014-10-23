Safran says Q3 revenue rises 6.8 pct

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France’s Safran on Thursday reported third-quarter revenue up 6.8 percent and reaffirmed its profitability target for the year, while expressing concerns over “significant uncertainty” in the pace of revenue payments from governments.

The part-privatized aerospace and defence contractor said third-quarter revenue of 3.589 billion euros ($4.54 billion) was up 6.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by robust demand for new aircraft, while underlying defence sales fell 4.3 percent.

The widely watched aftermarket for civil aero engines rose 11.9 percent in dollar terms in the third quarter and 10.3 percent in the first nine months of the year. Safran co-produces the world’s most-sold jet engines with General Electric.

For 2014, Safran is targeting a percentage growth in the “mid-single digits” for revenue and “approaching the mid-teens” for its core operating income.

Business-related free cashflow will be “consistent with objectives, while significant uncertainty remains concerning the rhythm of payments (including advance payments) by state-customers in the fourth quarter,” Safran said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7912 euro) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)