#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Safran Q3 revenue rises, reaffirms targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran reported higher-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Thursday and reaffirmed its 2015 targets, saying airlines were taking advantage of low oil prices to carry out engine overhauls.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.141 billion euros ($4.69 billion), buoyed by civil aftermarket revenue that grew 18.5 percent in dollar terms, it said in a statement.

Analysts were on average expecting quarterly revenue of 4.04 billion euros.

For the first nine months of the year, the widely watched civil aftermarket revenue figure rose 24.4 percent, driven mainly by overhauls of second-generation CFM56 and GE90 engines.

Safran said the development of the successor to the CFM56, the LEAP family of engines, was on track but that it was looking at a new schedule and extra development work for its Silvercrest engine for business jets.

The delays will not affect operating income and cashflow targets for 2015, it said. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

