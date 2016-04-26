FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran Q1 revenue rises 7.8 pct, reaffirms targets
April 26, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Safran Q1 revenue rises 7.8 pct, reaffirms targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - France’s Safran on Tuesday posted a 7.8 percent increase in first-quarter revenue to 4.24 billion euros ($4.77 billion), led by double-digit aerospace propulsion and security gains, and reaffirmed its targets for the full year.

Quarterly revenue grew 6.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, while widely watched civil aftermarket revenue rose 8.6 percent in dollar terms, the aerospace group said.

Safran, which partners General Electric in building engines for Airbus and Boeing medium-haul jetliners through their CFM International joint venture, said its new LEAP engine remained “on track and on time”.

In a statement, Safran reiterated that a keenly awaited final deal on the second phase of a space launchers joint venture with Airbus Group was expected “in the coming weeks”. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

