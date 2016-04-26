Safran CEO declines comment on Zodiac, says new engine on track

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of France’s Safran declined to comment on Tuesday on a recent report that the company was considering making an offer for smaller aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace, saying it was its policy never to respond to speculation.

“We never comment on market rumours,” Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin told reporters on a conference call.

On Friday, shares in aircraft seats and equipment maker Zodiac rose as much as 14.8 percent after Bloomberg News reported Safran was in the early stages of evaluating a bid.

Reuters cited a source close to Safran as saying an offer for Zodiac was, however, “not on the agenda”.

Petitcolin said Safran expected to realise a gain of “tens of millions of euros” from its agreement last week to sell its Morpho Detection unit to UK engineering firm Smiths Group .

Safran expects to complete a strategic review of its remaining security activities this year, he said.

Testing of the LEAP aircraft engine is going well and it will meet specifications from the outset for both Airbus and Boeing jets, he added.

Separately, a temporary fix for A400M gearbox problems will be introduced in the coming weeks and a permanent solution for difficulties with the gearbox supplied by GE subsidiary Avio Aero will follow in the coming months, he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)