PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Safran said the acquisition of Goodrich Electrical Power Systems (GEPS) would generate additional revenue of about 120 million euros ($154 million) over nine months in 2013, of which the aftermarket business should contribute half.

These figures were not included in the 2013 revenue guidance announced at the presentation of 2012 annual results, Safran said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)