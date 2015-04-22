UPDATE 1-Safran Q1 revenue rises 14 pct, confident on LEAP engine

(Adds CEO and CFO comments, share price, background)

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Safran pledged to meet performance targets on its latest jet engine as it unveiled a higher-than-expected 14 percent jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday.

Together with U.S. partner General Electric, the French aerospace company is well advanced in the development of a successor to the CFM56, the world’s most-sold engine that powers thousands of Boeing and Airbus jets.

There has been speculation among industry executives and bloggers in recent weeks that a version of the new LEAP engine being developed for Boeing’s 737 MAX is falling well short of fuel-saving targets that underpin a surge in plane orders.

“We are 100 percent confident to be on target on entry to service regarding any performance of the powerplant,” Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman told reporters.

Safran said its widely watched civil aftermarket grew 17.8 percent in dollar terms, driven by first overhauls of recent CFM56 engines as well as GE’s GE90, in which Safran has a stake.

It reaffirmed its more cautious target of around 10 percent aftermarket growth in 2015, however, noting that quarterly figures can be volatile.

Quarterly group revenue rose 14.3 percent to 3.935 billion euros ($4.22 billion), up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Safran shares rose 1.9 percent in early trading.

Safran confirmed its 2015 forecasts for revenue to grow by a percentage in the high single digits and recurring operating income to increase by a percentage in the low double digits.

Finance Director Ross McInnes said the weaker euro was having a “strong impact” on revenue.

Herteman declined to comment on speculation that Safran would sell its 9.1 percent stake in Ingenico, which drove shares in the payment services firm to a record high on Tuesday on talk that this could trigger a third-party bid.

Herteman was unveiling his last set of figures after eight years at the helm of Safran that have seen the partially state-owned group’s value increase more than fourfold, outstripping the rest of the European sector.

Herteman is due to retire after the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. He will be replaced by Philippe Petitcolin, head of Safran’s Morpho detection systems business, while McInnes will become chairman.

Safran faces a revolt by some investors in a new spat over France’s controversial Florange Law, Reuters reported on Tuesday, raising the prospect that some financial resolutions could fail to get the required majority. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)