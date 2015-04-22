FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran Q1 revenue rises 14 pct, confident on LEAP engine
April 22, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Safran Q1 revenue rises 14 pct, confident on LEAP engine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - France’s Safran reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and said it was very happy with the progress of the new LEAP engine, being developed for Boeing and Airbus jets.

The aerospace, security and defence company said its widely watched civil aftermarket grew 17.8 percent in dollar terms, driven by first overhauls of the CFM56, which Safran co-produces with General Electric, and the GE90 jet engine.

Adjusted group revenue rose 14.3 percent to 3.935 billion euros ($4.22 billion), up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, the company said in a statement.

It reaffirmed its 2015 forecasts, including for revenue percentage growth in the high single digits and recurring operating income in the low double digits. Safran expects civil aftermarket growth of around 10 percent in 2015.

In a statement, Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman said certification and testing of the LEAP engine - the next powerplant being developed by the CFM joint venture between Safran and GE - was showing “excellent” progress.

He said Safran was “very confident” it would fulfil its expectations.

There has been speculation of shortfalls in fuel efficiency on a version of the engine being developed for the Boeing 737 MAX jetliner. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer Editing by James Regan)

