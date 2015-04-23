Safran survives investor revolt over Florange Law powers

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran survived a rebellion by investors over a French law strengthening board powers in the event of a takeover bid, as key financial resolutions scraped through the vote at a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Four resolutions granting the board authority to issue shares for the next two years were adopted by 68-69 percent, just above the required two-thirds majority.

Proxy advisory firms had threatened to block the resolutions because they allow the board to issue shares even in the face of a takeover bid, in a change of emphasis brought about by France’s new corporate Florange Law.

Such share issues dilute a predator’s stake and are seen by their critics as a form of “poison pill” that can hurt valuations.

Until now, share issuance approvals have been suspended whenever a bid was on the horizon, forcing the company to seek specific approval from shareholders.

Some French companies have agreed not to apply this part of the law and to consult shareholders before issuing shares in the face of a bid.

The Florange Law, named after a steel plant whose threatened closure became a theme of French President Francois Hollande’s 2012 election campaign, is designed to promote stability at French companies through various measures.

The law has also been at the centre of a row over double-voting powers for long-term shareholders that are opposed by proponents of “one share, one vote”.

The Safran shareholder meeting marked the retirement of Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman.

He was replaced as CEO by Philippe Petitcolin, head of Safran’s Morpho detection systems business, while Finance Director Ross McInnes became the new chairman.

Safran withdrew a resolution providing for the award of free shares to management and employees, which was not sure to win the backing of shareholders. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Pravin Char)