FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safran offer for Zodiac Aerospace "not on the agenda" - source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Safran offer for Zodiac Aerospace "not on the agenda" - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - An offer by French aerospace group Safran for Zodiac Aerospace “is not on the agenda,” a source close to Safran said on Friday.

Shares in Zodiac Aerospace rose more than 12 percent in early trading after Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday that aircraft engine maker Safran was evaluating whether to make an offer..

A spokesman for Zodiac said it was “not for sale”.

Safran said it did not comment on market rumours.

By 0745 GMT shares in Zodiac had given up some of their gains, standing 6.7 percent higher at 20.38 euros. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.