PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - French aircraft engine maker Safran has launched a friendly takeover worth about 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for Zodiac Aerospace, the French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The paper said the merged corporation would have a turnover of about 21 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)