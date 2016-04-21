FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zodiac Aero says not for sale as Safran reported mulling offer
April 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Zodiac Aero says not for sale as Safran reported mulling offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace said on Thursday it was “not for sale” after a report that larger French aerospace group Safran was considering making an offer.

Bloomberg News reported Safran was in the early stages of deliberating whether to make an offer, and could decide against such a move.

A spokesman for Zodiac Aerospace reiterated recent comments by the company’s chief executive that it is “not for sale”.

A spokeswoman for engine maker Safran said: “We never comment on market rumours”.

Family-controlled Zodiac, which has issued a series of recent profit warnings, rebuffed an informal approach from Safran in 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Andrew Roche)

