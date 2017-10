JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bullion producer Gold Fields said on Wednesday that an illegal strike at some of its Beatrix shafts in South Africa had ended.

It said 6,200 employees returned to work at Beatrix shafts 1, 2 and 3 but the fourth shaft at the mine remained on strike. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)