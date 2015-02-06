FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Ellerine rescue progressing better than expected - administrator
February 6, 2015

S.Africa's Ellerine rescue progressing better than expected - administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The business rescue plan for the furniture arm of failed South African lender Abil is progressing better than expected and has realised a better cash position than had been earlier hoped, administrators said in a report.

The retailer with debts adding up to around 1.3 billion rand ($115 million) and was forced into business rescue last year, which allows for temporary protection from creditors, as parent African Bank Investments (Abil) crumbled under bad debts.

$1 = 11.3137 rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia

