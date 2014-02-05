African Bank still keen to sell Ellerines but keep credit arm

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South African lender African Bank still plans to sell off its retail unit, Ellerines, but is keen to retain the financial services part of the business and the distribution footprint to sell loans, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We do intend to pursue a strategic transaction with Ellerines and it remains on our agenda. However, we have to ensure Ellerines is built and strengthened to effect such a transaction,” CEO Leon Kirkinis told analysts. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)