S.Africa's Abil says collecting up to $211 mln monthly

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments has been collecting as much as 2.475 billion rand ($211 million) each month since the South African unsecured lender was rescued last year, administrators said on Tuesday.

Monthly advances ranged between 550 and 750 million rand in line with lower risk appetite and expectations, the bank said in a statement to investors that also announced the appointment of veteran banker Louis von Zeuner as chairman of its good bank.