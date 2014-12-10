UPDATE 1-African Bank to delay listing of new "good bank"

* Bad loan book to remain in residual bank

* Central bank to provide liquidity (Adds comment, more details)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments , which had to be rescued in August, may delay listing plans for its healthy assets, known as its “good bank,” so that this entity can be set up more quickly, its administrators said on Wednesday.

The South African Bank, known as Abil, collapsed under a mountain of bad debt in August, forcing the government to appoint external administrators to oversee a restructuring.

“We have chosen to decouple the equity listing from the creation of a good bank, and so it is possible that we would delay the equity listing until later on,” David Gard, a member of the PwC administration team, told reporters.

The administrators have already applied for a licence for the new bank and a stock market listing had been expected in the first quarter of 2015. No new time frame was given.

The good bank will be set up with 26 billion rand ($2.3 billion) of core lending assets from the existing bank. Abil’s “bad book” of problem assets will remain in the residual bank but the good bank will administrate collecting loan payments, they said.

South Africa’s Reserve Bank will not purchase the bank’s 17 billion rand bad book as previously proposed, but will instead provide liquidity to the good bank.

In August, the central bank had also announced plans for a $940 million capital injection underwritten by local banks. Abil ran into trouble as a result of waves of bad loans as its core market of low-income borrowers failed to repay debts.

The administrators are also offering holders of Abil’s bonds the chance to exchange old bonds for new ones in the good bank.

African Bank had several bond programmes listed in Britain and Switzerland and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Any bond holders that vote to take up the new bonds would be paid interest for the duration of administration process subject to a 10 percent discount and would have to accept a 24 month extension from the original date of maturity.