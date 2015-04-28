FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two passenger trains collide in South Africa, several injured
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 28, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Two passenger trains collide in South Africa, several injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - Several people were injured after two busy commuter trains collided on Tuesday in South Africa’s biggest city Johannesburg, a spokeswoman for train operator Metrorail said.

Both trains were travelling from the capital Pretoria when one hit the other from behind, Lillian Mofokeng told Talk Radio 702.

“We just do not know how it happened. We will be investigating that. There is an indication that people have been injured,” she said.

Mofokeng had no details on how many passengers were on the trains, how many were injured or if there were any fatalities. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock and Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.