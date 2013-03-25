FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Adcorp to bring in new black empowerment deal
#Africa
March 25, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Adcorp to bring in new black empowerment deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - South African employment agency Adcorp Holdings said on Monday it would introduce a new, 10-year black-empowerment deal worth 521 million rand ($55.91 million) after its previous one failed to produce value.

The company said in a statement its previous deal, structured before the 2008 global financial crisis, was now underwater and would not benefit its employee share trust or black economic empowerment partners.

South African companies are required by law to boost black ownership to rectify the imbalances of apartheid rule. ($1 = 9.3188 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)

