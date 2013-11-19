FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Afgri shareholders back $258 mln buyout
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Afgri shareholders back $258 mln buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of South Africa’s Afgri Ltd on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted in favour of a $258 million buyout by a investment firm affiliated with the company’s management.

Investment company AgriGroupe in September offered around $258 million in cash to buy out the agriculture services company. AgriGroupe said on Tuesday that 99.9 percent of voting shareholders had voted in favour of the offer.

Following the deal, certain members of Afgri’s management will hold a 5 percent stake in AgriGroupe. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.