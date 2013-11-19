South Africa's Afgri shareholders back $258 mln buyout

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of South Africa’s Afgri Ltd on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted in favour of a $258 million buyout by a investment firm affiliated with the company’s management.

Investment company AgriGroupe in September offered around $258 million in cash to buy out the agriculture services company. AgriGroupe said on Tuesday that 99.9 percent of voting shareholders had voted in favour of the offer.

Following the deal, certain members of Afgri’s management will hold a 5 percent stake in AgriGroupe. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)