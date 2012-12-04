FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Afgri to pay $10.6 mln for merger with Senwes
December 4, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Afgri to pay $10.6 mln for merger with Senwes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Afgri says it will merge its retail business with the agriculture retail operations of Senwes through the payment of 93.7 million rand ($10.58 million) into the new company.

The new company named Business Venture Investment will also issue Senwes with 50 percent of its authorised shares valued at 199 million rand.

Afgri is a agriculture business focused on grain that also has interests in animal feeds, oil pressing and poultry production. Unlisted Senwes is one of the country’s largest agriculture firms.

$1 = 8.8530 South African rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

