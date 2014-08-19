FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa funds can split African Bank assets - regulator
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa funds can split African Bank assets - regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it had given some investment funds the go-ahead to divide up assets they hold in troubled African Bank to limit new investors’ exposure to the lender’s bad debts.

Earlier this month, the bank commonly known as Abil received a $1.6 billion bailout by South Africa’s central bank as bad debts soared among its core market of low-income borrowers.

The Financial Services Board (FSB) said the move would impact collective investment schemes, which pool investors’ money in funds run by professional managers.

“The move seeks to assist managers to segregate the less liquid Abil assets within their portfolios from the remaining assets and in so doing limit new investors into the fund from exposure to the Abil debt,” the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB said should collective investment schemes choose to create the “side-pocket” funds, existing unit holders would have units in two funds, the original and the secondary fund.

The FSB said it had received applications for side pocket portfolios for 50 funds exposed to Abil at the close of business on Aug. 18.

Abil ran into trouble after years of aggressively pushing high-margin loans that are not backed by collateral to low-income earners. But high levels of household debt, unemployment and rising inflation have pressured borrowers into defaulting. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.