South Africa's African Bank reports smaller loss

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - Bailed-out South African lender African Bank Investments Limited narrowed losses to 2.8 billion rand ($230.80 million) in the six months through March, as it granted fewer loans to low income earners.

The lender, that collapsed under a mountain of debt in August last year, said its revenue fell by nearly 20 percent to 6.2 billion rand as the administrators appointed by the central bank tightened lending criteria.

African Bank reported a restated loss of 5.9 billion rand in the corresponding six month period of the previous year.