FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors of S.Africa's African Bank agree to restructuring
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors of S.Africa's African Bank agree to restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s African Bank has received the go-ahead from creditors to split its good loans from its toxic assets, the company’s curator said on Thursday.

The central bank rescued the lender in August and appointed a curator to turn around the business after heavy losses from granting unsecured loans to low-income borrowers.

The bail-in guaranteed deposits but imposed a haircut on bondholders.

Both senior unsecured debt holders and subordinated debt holders have now agreed in principle to the bank’s restructuring proposal, African Bank’s curator Tom Winterboer said.

Senior unsecured debt holders will have 90 percent of their claims exchanged for new unsecured notes in the lender’s “good bank” and the rest as residual securities in African Bank, Winterboer said.

Subordinated creditors can have their claims, totalling 4.4 billion rand ($365.4 million), converted into equity or exchange it for a combination of notes in the good bank and subordinated residual debt instruments. ($1 = 12.0425 rand)

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.