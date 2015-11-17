South Africa, U.S. sign AGOA poultry veterinary trade protocol

CAPE TOWN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa and the United States have signed a poultry veterinary trade protocol as part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) that had become bogged down over health concerns, a South African government statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the U.S. threatened to suspend trade benefits for South African farm products, escalating a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports.

South Africa was concerned that an outbreak of Avian Flu in the United States could pose animal and human health risks to Africa’s most advanced economy. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Himani Sarkar)