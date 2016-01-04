FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's trade minister says still working to meet AGOA conditions
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 4, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's trade minister says still working to meet AGOA conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa is aiming to meet requirements set by the United States as part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) that have stalled over health concerns, Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies said on Monday.

President Barack Obama formally notified the U.S. Congress on Nov. 5 that he planned to cut South Africa’s access to trade benefits for its farm sector in 60 days over a longstanding fight over barriers to U.S. farm exports. (Reporting by Thekiso Lefifi; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.