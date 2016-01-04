South Africa's trade minister says still working to meet AGOA conditions

PRETORIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa is aiming to meet requirements set by the United States as part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) that have stalled over health concerns, Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies said on Monday.

President Barack Obama formally notified the U.S. Congress on Nov. 5 that he planned to cut South Africa’s access to trade benefits for its farm sector in 60 days over a longstanding fight over barriers to U.S. farm exports. (Reporting by Thekiso Lefifi; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)