South Africa's trade minister says trade dispute with U.S. resolved

PRETORIA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa has resolved a dispute with the United States over farm exports, allowing exports of agricultural goods to be exported to the world’s top economy without penalties, the trade minister said on Thursday.

“We look forward to a strenthening of relations, not just to going back to where they were,” said Rob Davies.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Nov. 5 that he would revoke the duty-free status of South African agricultural produce unless Pretoria took action by the end of last year to loosen restrictions on U.S. farm exports. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)