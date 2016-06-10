FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa confirms two separate cases of African Swine Fever
June 10, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

South Africa confirms two separate cases of African Swine Fever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa confirmed on Friday two separate cases of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious haemorrhagic fever among pigs, which the government said could affect the trade of pigs and pig products.

“If the disease gets into the wild pig population, we may end up with an endemic situation being created, which will result in outbreaks being reported periodically and affecting trade of pigs and pig products from the country,” the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
