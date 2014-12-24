FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Aspen, Cipla win share of $860 mln S.Africa AIDS drug tender
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aspen, Cipla win share of $860 mln S.Africa AIDS drug tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Africa will spend 10 billion rand ($860 million) between 2015 and 2017 on life-prolonging HIV/AIDS treatment drugs, health authorities said on Wednesday, as studies show the prevalence of the virus is rising.

The health department selected four pharmaceutical companies, including Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare, to make and supply the drugs to public hospitals.

Aspen was awarded 2.5 billion rand ($214 million), India’s Cipla Ltd 2 billion rand, U.S-based Mylan 2.8 billion rand and unlisted South African firm Sonke 3 billion rand.

South Africa has more than 6 million people, or 18 percent of the population, infected with HIV -- the heaviest caseloads in the world. It also has one of largest treatment programmes.

Nearly 3 million people are on antiretrovirals treatment boosted by a $667 million contract awarded two years ago to ten companies, including Aspen and Cipla.

The health department said the latest tender would increase the number of people on treatment to about 4.6 million by the end of 2016. ($1 = 11.6637 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.