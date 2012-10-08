FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of S.Africa's troubled state airline exits
October 8, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Head of S.Africa's troubled state airline exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African Airways has stepped down, the government said on Monday, just days after Pretoria promised to shoulder $600 million in loan guarantees for the struggling state-owned airline.

The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement Siza Mzimela had resigned and the airline’s board would begin a search for her successor.

The government promised last week to guarantee $600 million in loans for the airline, a move that could put further pressure on an already strained national budget.

South Africa’s state-owned companies, including SAA and national broadcaster SABC, have come under fire for what critics say is excessive spending of taxpayer money. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

