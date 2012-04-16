FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa planning bill to limit alcohol adverts
April 16, 2012

S.Africa planning bill to limit alcohol adverts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South Africa is drafting legislation to curb advertisements and marketing of alcohol in Africa’s largest economy, the health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry would not comment on the content of the legislation but economic daily Business Day reported the measure would place a total ban on alcohol advertisements.

South Africa currently allows for liquor ads in print and on TV. The ministry sees alcohol as a contributing factor to highway deaths and a murder rate that is one of the highest in the world outside of a war zone.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz

