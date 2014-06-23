FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Alexander Forbes says Marsh & McLennan to take stake at listing
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 23, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Alexander Forbes says Marsh & McLennan to take stake at listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Alexander Forbes confirmed on Monday it intended to float unlisted shares on the Johannesburg bourse and that a unit of Marsh & McLennan would become a strategic investor with 34 percent stake after the listing.

Some preference Alexander Forbes’ shares are already listed on the JSE.

“We are proud to announce that following the evaluation of various strategic options for the group, we are progressing with a listing,” said Edward Kieswetter, chief executive of the financial services company.

He did not give details how many shares would be sold and at what price when the listing happens on July 24.

Its preference shares were down 1.3 percent to 9.38 rand, outpacing a 0.3 percent decline in the All-share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.