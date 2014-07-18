FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Alexander Forbes raises $345 mln in IPO
July 18, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Alexander Forbes raises $345 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South African pension manager Alexander Forbes on Friday priced its initial public offering at the middle of its planned range on Friday, raising 3.7 billion rand ($345 million) ahead of its return to the Johannesburg exchange.

Alexander Forbes, which was taken private by a group of investors including buyout firm Actis in 2007, said it priced the IPO at 7.5 rand a share, compared to its planned range of 6.9 to 8.05 rand.

The company said the total size of the offer was 496.7 million shares, including an overallotment option of up to 64.8 million shares.

Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley and FirstRand unit Rand Merchant Bank were the joint bookrunners on the sale. ($1 = 10.7091 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

