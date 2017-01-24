FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Anglogold Ashanti to hold back on job cuts - NUM union
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 24, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Anglogold Ashanti to hold back on job cuts - NUM union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Anglogold Ashanti will hold back on job cuts announced last week and will instead redeploy most of the workers within the firm, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Tuesday.

"We have reached an agreement with the company that the majority of the 849 workers will be redeployed in other parts of Anglogold, and the rest will be reskilled," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters.

The company would not confirm it had reached an agreement, but said it was in talks to mitigate job losses.

"This engagement is ongoing and it remains too early to pre-empt an outcome," said Anglogold spokesman Stewart Bailey.

Tough safety measures and changing ownership rules have put bullion miners under pressure in Africa's most industrialised economy as inflation, which is above the central bank's target, gnaws at profits.

Anglogold is contemplating the dismissal of as many as 849 employees on the basis of its operational requirements, a document seen by Reuters showed last week. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.