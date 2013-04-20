FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour unrest hits AngloGold S.Africa mines, worker stabbed
April 20, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

Labour unrest hits AngloGold S.Africa mines, worker stabbed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - Small groups of workers stopped miners at two AngloGold mines in South Africa from reporting for duty on Saturday and one miner was in a critical condition after being stabbed in the latest labour unrest to hit the sector, the company said.

AngloGold, Africa’s biggest bullion producer, said the disruptions occurred at its Mponeng mine near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, and its Moab Khotsong mine 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the commercial capital.

“Small groups of workers have prevented most others from going to work in a dispute over Saturday working arrangements,” the company said in a statement.

“Regrettably, one employee on his way to work at Moab, where about 1,000 reported for work, was stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital.”

It was not clear whether the protesting workers were affiliated with the Association of Mining and Construction Union (AMCU), the militant and fast-growing labour movement behind more than a year of turmoil in South Africa’s mines. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

