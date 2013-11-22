REFILE-South Africa's Ascendis makes bourse debut after raising $44 mln for M&A

(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Ascendis Health Ltd debuted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Friday, after raising more than 450 million rand ($44 million) rand in a share sale to fund acquisitions.

Ascendis, which makes medicines and insecticides, sold 41.2 million shares at 11 rand each last week in a private placement. The bulk of the funds will be used for acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer Karsten Wellner said.

“We have some acquisitions lined up in the medical devices sector,” he said in a telephone interview. “We’re aiming to be the second-largest player in the pharmaceutical market on the JSE.”

Wellner also said Ascendis was considering raising between 600 and 700 million rand in the bond market next year to fund acquisitions.

Shares in the company rose as high as 11.30 rand in its first trading day before closing at 11.10 rand, giving it a market value of just over 2.5 billion rand and making it the third-largest drugs maker on the Johannesburg bourse.

Ascendis, which competes with Adcock Ingram and Aspen Pharmacare is expected to make 1.6 billion rand in sales in the year to end-June 2014. ($1 = 10.1573 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)