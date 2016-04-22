FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Yields lower at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Yields lower at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 650
million rand ($45 million) worth of its 2025, 2033
 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds on Friday,
according to central bank data.
     Yields were lower compared to the previous week's auction.
    
 ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon
 Auction date            22/04/16       15/04/16  
 
 Allocated (R'bln)        0.34           0.215    
 
 Bids received (R'bln)    0.48           0.785    
 
 Clearing yield (pct)     1.63           1.685    
 
 
 ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon
 Auction date            22/04/16       08/04/16  
 
 Allocated (R'bln)        0.21           0.15     
 
 Bids received (R'bln)    0.46           0.95     
 
 Clearing yield (pct)     1.72           1.79     
 
 
 ZAI2050 bond due 2049, 2050, 2051 - 2.5 pct
 coupon
 Auction date           22/04/16        15/04/16  
 
 Allocated (R'bln)       0.1             0.29     
 
 Bids received (R'bln)   0.15            0.42     
 
 Clearing yield (pct)    1.75            1.82     
 
 ($1 = 14.4052 rand)

 (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

