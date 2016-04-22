TABLE-Yields lower at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 650 million rand ($45 million) worth of its 2025, 2033 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds on Friday, according to central bank data. Yields were lower compared to the previous week's auction. ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon Auction date 22/04/16 15/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.34 0.215 Bids received (R'bln) 0.48 0.785 Clearing yield (pct) 1.63 1.685 ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon Auction date 22/04/16 08/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.21 0.15 Bids received (R'bln) 0.46 0.95 Clearing yield (pct) 1.72 1.79 ZAI2050 bond due 2049, 2050, 2051 - 2.5 pct coupon Auction date 22/04/16 15/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.1 0.29 Bids received (R'bln) 0.15 0.42 Clearing yield (pct) 1.75 1.82 ($1 = 14.4052 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)