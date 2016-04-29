FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Yields flat at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Yields flat at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 650
million rand ($46 million) worth of its 2025, 2033
 and 2046 inflation-linked bonds on Friday,
according to central bank data.
    Yields were largely unchanged compared to the previous
week's auction.
    
 ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon
 Auction date            29/04/16       22/04/16  
 
 Allocated (R'bln)        0.11           0.34     
 
 Bids received (R'bln)    0.47           0.48     
 
 Clearing yield (pct)     1.635          1.63     
 
 
 ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon
 Auction date            29/04/16       22/04/16  
 
 Allocated (R'bln)        0.285          0.21     
 
 Bids received (R'bln)    0.545          0.46     
 
 Clearing yield (pct)     1.715          1.72     
 
    
 ZAI2046 bond due March 31 2046 - 2.5 pct coupon
 Auction date           29/04/16       15/04/16   
 
 Allocated (R'bln)        0.255          0.145    
 
 Bids received (R'bln)    0.58           0.265    
 
 Clearing yield (pct)     1.775          1.8      
 
 ($1 = 14.2150 rand)

 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mfuneko
Toyana)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.