TABLE-Yields flat at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 650 million rand ($46 million) worth of its 2025, 2033 and 2046 inflation-linked bonds on Friday, according to central bank data. Yields were largely unchanged compared to the previous week's auction. ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon Auction date 29/04/16 22/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.11 0.34 Bids received (R'bln) 0.47 0.48 Clearing yield (pct) 1.635 1.63 ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon Auction date 29/04/16 22/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.285 0.21 Bids received (R'bln) 0.545 0.46 Clearing yield (pct) 1.715 1.72 ZAI2046 bond due March 31 2046 - 2.5 pct coupon Auction date 29/04/16 15/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.255 0.145 Bids received (R'bln) 0.58 0.265 Clearing yield (pct) 1.775 1.8 ($1 = 14.2150 rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)