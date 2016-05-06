FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Yields higher at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Yields higher at South Africa's inflation-linked bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 650 million rand ($43
million) worth of its 2025, 2033 and 2050 
inflation-linked bonds on Friday, according to central bank data.
     Yields were higher compared to the previous week's auction.
    
  ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon 
 Auction date:               06/05/16            29/04/16  
 Allocated (R'bln)            0.1                  0.11       
                                             
 Bids received (R'bln)        0.12                 0.47       
                                             
 Clearing yield (pct)         1.65                 1.635      
                                             
 
  ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon
 Auction date:               06/05/16            29/04/16  
 Allocated (R'bln)            0.205                0.285      
                                             
 Bids received (R'bln)        0.205                0.545      
                                             
 Clearing yield (pct)         1.76                 1.715      
                                             
  
  ZAI2050 bond due 2049, 2050, 2051 - 2.5 pct coupon
 Auction date:               06/05/16            22/04/16  
 Allocated (R'bln)            0.345                0.1        
                                             
 Bids received (R'bln)        0.41                 0.15       
                                             
 Clearing yield (pct)         1.85                 1.75       
                                             
  ($1 = 14.9490 rand)

 (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

