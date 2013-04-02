FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa new vehicle sales up 7 pct y/y in March
April 2, 2013

S.Africa new vehicle sales up 7 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in South Africa increased 7 percent year-on-year in March to 54,946 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday, adding that there could be a moderation in the rate of growth in sales this year.

“The near-term outlook for the automotive sector would be affected by upward new vehicle pricing pressure as a result of the weaker exchange rate and the April 2013 increase in CO2 vehicle emissions taxes on cars and certain categories of light commercials,” NAAMSA said in a statement. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
