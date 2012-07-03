FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's new car sales up 15.6 pct y/y in June
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 3, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's new car sales up 15.6 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s total new car sales increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to 51,891 units in June, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

NAAMSA said the daily selling rate remained at a five-year high in June, slightly up from the previous peak in May.

Exports rose 7 percent and the industry body expects this figure to improve for the remainder of the year as some producers ramp up export programmes. Declining sales to debt-ridden Europe are expected to be offset by higher exports to Australia and the rest of Africa. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.