FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa October new vehicle sales up 10.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 2, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa October new vehicle sales up 10.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s total new vehicle sales increased by 10.5 percent year-on-year in October to 57,845 units, partly boosted by record low interest rates, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Friday.

Exports of locally produced vehicles however fell by 3.3 percent year-on-year in October, NAAMSA said in a statement.

Disruption at various manufacturing plants linked to a transport sector strike had affected output and exports during the month.

While relatively lower lending rates were helping boost domestic sales, rising inflationary pressures and a weaker rand could push vehicle prices unsustainably higher, weighing on demand for the remainder of the year and in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.