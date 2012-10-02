FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.4 pct y/y in Sept
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
October 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.4 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s total new vehicle sales rose just 1.4 percent year-on-year in September to 55,097 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

Export sales rose 2.7 percent compared to September last year.

NAAMSA attributed the surprise slowdown in sales growth to the impact on business confidence of wildcat strikes and unrest in the mining sector, including the police killing of 34 striking miners at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16. (Reporting by Tshepho Tshabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.