S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.4 pct y/y in Sept

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s total new vehicle sales rose just 1.4 percent year-on-year in September to 55,097 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

Export sales rose 2.7 percent compared to September last year.

NAAMSA attributed the surprise slowdown in sales growth to the impact on business confidence of wildcat strikes and unrest in the mining sector, including the police killing of 34 striking miners at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16. (Reporting by Tshepho Tshabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)