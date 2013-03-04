FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.6 pct in February
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.6 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in South Africa increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in February to 53,220 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Monday, adding that sales would likely remain sluggish this year.

“Generally anticipated rising new vehicle prices as a result of the weaker exchange rate and the impending increase in CO2 vehicle emissions tax - could result in further moderation in the rate of growth in sales over the balance of the year,” NAAMSA said in a statement.

Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.