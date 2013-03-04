S.Africa new vehicle sales up 1.6 pct in February

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in South Africa increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in February to 53,220 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Monday, adding that sales would likely remain sluggish this year.

“Generally anticipated rising new vehicle prices as a result of the weaker exchange rate and the impending increase in CO2 vehicle emissions tax - could result in further moderation in the rate of growth in sales over the balance of the year,” NAAMSA said in a statement.