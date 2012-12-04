TABLE-S.Africa's new car sales up 7.3 percent y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in South Africa increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in November to 53,134 units as low interest rates and new models attracted consumers, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday. DETAILED SALES DATA Nov'12 Nov'11 Oct'12 New passenger vehicles 36,686 33,071 41,620 Light commercial vehicles 13,949 14,132 13,686 Medium commercial vehicles 902 843 912 Heavy commercial vehicles 426 372 549 Extra heavy 1,089 1,010 997 Buses 82 70 80 S.AFRICA EXPORTS TOYOTA 11 240 7 603 VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SA 9 056 5 118 GMSA 5 997 513 FMC 4 779 3 476 NISSAN 4 569 1 027 BMW GROUP 2 144 4 543 RENAULT 893 8 CHRYSLER SA 772 22 HONDA 751 44 TATA 653 0 JAGUAR LAND ROVER 623 0 PCSA 585 0 SUZUKI AUTO 462 0 FIAT GROUP 460 12 MITSUBISHI MOTORS SA 379 0 MAHINDRA 319 0 UD TRUCKS 227 15 VOLVO CARS 213 0 MAN 172 0 SCANIA 159 14 VOLVO TRUCKS 144 0 IVECO 105 16 SUBARU 93 0 PORSCHE 64 0 NC2 TRUCKS SA 48 2 POWERSTAR 35 0 RENAULT TRUCKS 24 1 MASERATI 7 0 BABCOCK 4 0 SUB TOTAL 44 977 22 414 AMH & AAD 5 759 MBSA 2 398 6 127 INDUSTRY TOTAL 53 134 28 541 Note: South Africa totals include sales in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)