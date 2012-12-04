FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Africa's new car sales up 7.3 percent y/y in November
#Africa
December 4, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Africa's new car sales up 7.3 percent y/y in November

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in South Africa increased by
7.3 percent year-on-year in November to 53,134 units as low interest rates and
new models attracted consumers, the National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.
    
 DETAILED SALES DATA           Nov'12    Nov'11    Oct'12  
 New passenger vehicles        36,686    33,071    41,620 
 Light commercial vehicles     13,949    14,132    13,686 
 Medium commercial vehicles       902       843       912  
 Heavy commercial vehicles        426       372       549  
 Extra heavy                    1,089     1,010       997   
 Buses                             82        70        80 
    
                              S.AFRICA   EXPORTS                               
 TOYOTA                        11 240     7 603
 VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SA            9 056     5 118
 GMSA                           5 997       513
 FMC                            4 779     3 476
 NISSAN                         4 569     1 027
 BMW GROUP                      2 144     4 543
 RENAULT                          893         8
 CHRYSLER SA                      772        22
 HONDA                            751        44
 TATA                             653         0
 JAGUAR LAND ROVER                623         0
 PCSA                             585         0
 SUZUKI AUTO                      462         0
 FIAT GROUP                       460        12
 MITSUBISHI MOTORS SA             379         0
 MAHINDRA                         319         0
 UD TRUCKS                        227        15
 VOLVO CARS                       213         0
 MAN                              172         0
 SCANIA                           159        14
 VOLVO TRUCKS                     144         0
 IVECO                            105        16
 SUBARU                            93         0
 PORSCHE                           64         0
 NC2 TRUCKS SA                     48         2
 POWERSTAR                         35         0
 RENAULT TRUCKS                    24         1
 MASERATI                           7         0
 BABCOCK                            4         0
 
 SUB TOTAL                     44 977    22 414
 AMH & AAD                      5 759
 MBSA                           2 398     6 127
 INDUSTRY TOTAL                53 134    28 541
 Note: South Africa totals include sales in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and
Swaziland.

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)

