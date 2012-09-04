FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Africa new car sales up 9.4 pct y/y in August
September 4, 2012

TABLE-S.Africa new car sales up 9.4 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's total new vehicle sales
increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year to 56,253 units in August, the National
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday. 
    
 DETAILED SALES DATA              AUG '12   AUG '11   JULY '12 
 New passenger vehicles           40,345     36,192     37,844  
 Light commercial vehicles        13,637     12,906     13,802 
 Medium commercial vehicles          815        729        821 
 Heavy commercial vehicles           353        420        466 
 Extra heavy                       1,040      1,081      1,070  
 Buses                                63         81         73 
 
 TOYOTA               12,220      
 VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SA   9,947      
 GMSA                  6,169  
 NISSAN                4,362      
 FMC                   3,754      
 BMW GROUP             2,520      
 RENAULT               1,033  
 CHRYSLER SA             928   
 HONDA                   896  
 JAGUAR LAND ROVER       601  
 TATA                    515  
 PCSA                    447  
 FIAT GROUP              424  
 SUZUKI AUTO             402  
 MITSUBISHI MOTORS SA    338  
 MAHINDRA                320  
 PORSCHE                 261  
 UD TRUCKS               257   
 VOLVO CARS              246  
 MAN                     152  
 SCANIA                  136   
 VOLVO TRUCKS            108  
 IVECO                    88  
 SUBARU                   60  
 POWERSTAR                56  
 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL   41  
 RENAULT TRUCKS           17  
 MASERATI                  7  
 BABCOCK                   5  
 
 SUB TOTAL            46,310      
 AMH & AAD             7,415
 MBSA                  2,528      
 INDUSTRY TOTAL       56,253      
 
    

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

