TABLE-S.Africa new car sales up 9.4 pct y/y in August

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's total new vehicle sales increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year to 56,253 units in August, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday. DETAILED SALES DATA AUG '12 AUG '11 JULY '12 New passenger vehicles 40,345 36,192 37,844 Light commercial vehicles 13,637 12,906 13,802 Medium commercial vehicles 815 729 821 Heavy commercial vehicles 353 420 466 Extra heavy 1,040 1,081 1,070 Buses 63 81 73 TOYOTA 12,220 VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SA 9,947 GMSA 6,169 NISSAN 4,362 FMC 3,754 BMW GROUP 2,520 RENAULT 1,033 CHRYSLER SA 928 HONDA 896 JAGUAR LAND ROVER 601 TATA 515 PCSA 447 FIAT GROUP 424 SUZUKI AUTO 402 MITSUBISHI MOTORS SA 338 MAHINDRA 320 PORSCHE 261 UD TRUCKS 257 VOLVO CARS 246 MAN 152 SCANIA 136 VOLVO TRUCKS 108 IVECO 88 SUBARU 60 POWERSTAR 56 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL 41 RENAULT TRUCKS 17 MASERATI 7 BABCOCK 5 SUB TOTAL 46,310 AMH & AAD 7,415 MBSA 2,528 INDUSTRY TOTAL 56,253 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)