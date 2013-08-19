FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers strike at Toyota's South Africa unit
August 19, 2013

Workers strike at Toyota's South Africa unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Workers downed tools on Monday at the South African unit of Japanese auto maker Toyota , the company said, signaling the start of a nationwide strike in the auto sector over wages.

The stoppage in the auto industry, which contributes at least 6 percent to the country’s GDP and 12 percent of its total exports, could compound the woes of Africa’s largest economy, where unrest in the mining sector has also slowed growth.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

