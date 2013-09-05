FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's petrol station workers to strike from Monday
September 5, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 4 years

South Africa's petrol station workers to strike from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s petrol station and car retail and dealership workers will go on strike next week, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Thursday.

The strike for higher wages and better working conditions would start on Monday, NUMSA said. The union had previously postponed an earlier start date for the stoppage of Sept. 2, saying it wanted to give talks with employers a chance. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

